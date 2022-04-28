Influencer Marketing durch innovative KPIs messbar

The influencer tech company hi!share.that makes influencer marketing measurable through innovative KPIs

“It is always difficult to start from scratch. Technologically we were in the starting blocks, we still had to work hard to create a first proof of concept. We had to challenge existing concepts in influencer marketing – even though we had just started with hi!share.That.“

Combining performance marketing with influencers and tech – that was the goal! A desire that the previous competition had already failed. In an interview with Otto Koller, Silvia Lange reports why it ultimately became a success story and how advertisers benefit from it with the help of influencer marketing projects.